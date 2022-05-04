Arizona Cardinals Announce Monday Night Football Game In Mexico City

By Dani Medina

May 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are heading to Mexico this season!

The NFL announced Wednesday (May 4) the Cardinals would host the Sean Francisco 49ers for a Monday Night Football matchup in Mexico City, according to ABC 15. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Week 11 on November 21 at 6:15 p.m.

This marks the fifth game to be held at the Mexico City stadium since 2019.

This also marks the second time the Cardinals and 49ers will face each other in Mexico City. In 2005, Arizona won 31-14 in front of a record announced crowd of 103,467.

While this is the first tease of the Cardinals' NFL schedule, the full slate of games won't be revealed until next week on May 12.

Tickets will become available for the Monday Night Football matchup in August.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.