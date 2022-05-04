Arizona Cardinals Announce Monday Night Football Game In Mexico City

The Arizona Cardinals are heading to Mexico this season!

The NFL announced Wednesday (May 4) the Cardinals would host the Sean Francisco 49ers for a Monday Night Football matchup in Mexico City, according to ABC 15. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Week 11 on November 21 at 6:15 p.m.

This marks the fifth game to be held at the Mexico City stadium since 2019.

This also marks the second time the Cardinals and 49ers will face each other in Mexico City. In 2005, Arizona won 31-14 in front of a record announced crowd of 103,467.

While this is the first tease of the Cardinals' NFL schedule, the full slate of games won't be revealed until next week on May 12.

Tickets will become available for the Monday Night Football matchup in August.