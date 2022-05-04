Latest On Search For Officer Last Seen With Escaped Capital Murder Suspect

The Alabama corrections officer who disappeared with an inmate last week has officially been fired as more details were released regarding the incident.

Vicky White, 57, who planned to retire, will lose her state-funded contributions to her pension after being charged with assisting in the escape of an inmate and confessed capital murder suspect C﻿asey White, 38, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

“Why, absolutely,” Singleton said Wednesday (March 4) via AL.com when asked if Vicky White had formally been terminated following the charge. “I mean, yeah. Of course, we haven’t had time to do the paperwork. But, yes, her employment is over with the Lauderdale County sheriff’s office.”

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office also confirmed Vicky White was "no longer employed by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office" in a statement to AL.com.

On Monday (May 2), a warrant was issued charging the corrections officer in relation to the incident.

Casey White and Vicky White -- who are not related despite sharing a last name -- were last seen leaving Lauderdale County Jail at around 9:40 a.m. last Friday (April 29), supposedly to appear at a courthouse, but never arrived, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC News.

"We know she participated" in his escape, Singleton said on Monday (May 2) via NBC News. "Whether she did that willingly or was coerced or threatened, we're not really sure, but we know for sure she did participate."

AL.com shared security footage of Vicky and Casey White leaving the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in a marked police vehicle, as well as separate surveillance video from a Florence, Alabama gas station in which the vehicle is seen at an intersection.