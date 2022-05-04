This Is The Best Themed Restaurant In South Carolina
By Sarah Tate
May 4, 2022
Dining out at a restaurant is usually a great way to spend time with loved ones while enjoying a nice meal. But what can make that dining experience even more memorable? A unique theme!
LoveFood found the best themed restaurants in each state that are sure to offer you a chance to escape from the real world for a little while as you enjoy a delicious meal. According to the site:
"There's no need to travel far for a one-of-a-kind experience that makes you feel like you're a world away. From restaurants with niche food themes and tropical tiki bars that whisk you to Polynesia to classic 1950s diners and speakeasies that transport you back in time to the Roaring Twenties, these themed restaurants serve up excellent food with a side order of escapism."
So which South Carolina eatery is the best themed restaurant in the state?
Poe's Tavern
Once upon a midnight dreary... a restaurant dedicated to Edgar Allan Poe opened in South Carolina. Located in Sullivan's Island, Poe's Tavern is decked out in decorations detailing the life of the dearly departed author. The restaurant features food and drinks named inspired by Poe's most notable works, including the Pit & Pendulum and Amontillado burgers and sandwiches as well as Edgar's Punch and Devil in the Belfry signature cocktails, among others.
Poe's Tavern is located at 2210 Middle Street in Sullivan's Island.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"Edgar Allen Poe spent a few years in the army and was stationed on Sullivan's Island. Commemorating his time here, Poe's Tavern is decorated with quotes from the Gothic author's works and has several portraits of the writer on the walls. The menu also pays tribute with delicious food options like the raven (a plain burger named after Poe's most famous poem) and a 'Poeloma,' a twist on a paloma cocktail."
Check out the full list here.