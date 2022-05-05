Tennessee Woman Scores Big Prize In Special Lottery Game

Mother's Day is nearly here, a time to celebrate the special maternal figure or figures in your life and show them a bit of thanks. The Big Day came early for one lucky Middle Tennessee woman after she scored a huge prize in a newly-released and specially themed lottery game.

According to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery, a surgical technician in Murfreesboro recently purchased a $3 ticket in the newly-launched Jumbo Bucks Seasons Mother's Day instant game, scoring an incredible $75,000.

"My heart is beating out of my chest," she said of her win.

According to lottery officials, the lucky woman, whose name was not released, purchased the winning ticket at Kroger on South Church Street in Murfreesboro.

The lucky winner isn't the only one who recently scored big in the state lottery. Through the last week of April — April 24-30 — lottery players in Tennessee won a total of more than $26.4 million across several games. The Mother's Day winner was also one of 379 lucky players in the state who won at least $1,000 during that same time frame.

One lucky ticket purchased last month includes a Mega Millions player who scored a massive $20 million prize; however as of April 26, the prize remained unclaimed.