Tennessee Woman Scores Big Prize In Special Lottery Game

By Sarah Tate

May 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Mother's Day is nearly here, a time to celebrate the special maternal figure or figures in your life and show them a bit of thanks. The Big Day came early for one lucky Middle Tennessee woman after she scored a huge prize in a newly-released and specially themed lottery game.

According to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery, a surgical technician in Murfreesboro recently purchased a $3 ticket in the newly-launched Jumbo Bucks Seasons Mother's Day instant game, scoring an incredible $75,000.

"My heart is beating out of my chest," she said of her win.

According to lottery officials, the lucky woman, whose name was not released, purchased the winning ticket at Kroger on South Church Street in Murfreesboro.

The lucky winner isn't the only one who recently scored big in the state lottery. Through the last week of April — April 24-30 — lottery players in Tennessee won a total of more than $26.4 million across several games. The Mother's Day winner was also one of 379 lucky players in the state who won at least $1,000 during that same time frame.

One lucky ticket purchased last month includes a Mega Millions player who scored a massive $20 million prize; however as of April 26, the prize remained unclaimed.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.