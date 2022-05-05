This Georgia Restaurant Is One Of The Best Mexican Restaurants In America

By Logan DeLoye

May 5, 2022

Many types of tacos on the table.
Photo: Getty Images

This discovery could not have had better timing as Cinco De Mayo festivities begin to populate the city. This Mexican restaurant is a celebration in itself.

According to a list put together by Thrillist, the best Mexican Restaurant in all of Georgia is Raging Burrito. This is one of the best Mexican restaurants in all of America due to the unique burritos that are offered to customers. Raging Burrito also has vegan and vegetarian options available among popular jerk chicken entrees.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Raging Burrito:

"A downtown Decatur staple, Raging Burrito has been “rolling fatties” since 1996. Conveniently located in The Square, this eatery is known for its unique burrito offerings. Among the favs are the Jerk Burrito, which is made with jerk chicken or tofu sautéed with their famous pineapple salsa and roasted red pepper. Another solid burrito choice is the Raging Queso Burrito because… well, queso. And when the weather is ideal, the garden patio at Raging Burrito is the perfect place to wash down your meal with a Raging Margarita or a Raging 151 Punch (it’s basically the tropics in a glass)."

For more information regarding the best Mexican restaurants in the country visit HERE.

