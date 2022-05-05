This Is The Best Soup In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
May 5, 2022
A Hamden restaurant is being credited for having the best soup in Connecticut.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best soup in each state, which included The Soup Girl as the top choice for Connecticut.
"Spicy tomato posole, golden split pea, chicken noodle—you name the soup and The Soup Girl in Hamden probably has it in its daily soup rotation," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "Each day this quaint shop on Whitney Avenue offers a selection of 4 different soups, with a vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free option always included in the mix. One reviewer raved about the spot, 'The soups are always fresh and tasty; I've loved every flavor I've tried so far. They're also always packed with stuff, no overly brothy soups here.'"
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best soup in every state:
- Alabama- Birmingham Breadworks (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Flower Child (Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- Hammontree's Grilled Cheese (Fayetteville)
- California- Han Bat Sul Lung Tang (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- The Bagel Deli and Restaurant (Denver)
- Connecticut- The Soup Girl (Hamden)
- Delaware- Ramen Kumamoto (Newark)
- Florida- Mondongo's (Doral)
- Georgia- The General Muir (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Wagaya (Honolulu)
- Idaho- A Tavola (Boise)
- Illinois- Taste of Lebanon (Chicago)
- Indiana- Subito (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Her Soup Kitchen (Iowa City)
- Kansas- Tanya's Soup Kitchen (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Chuy's (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Cafe Amelie (New Orleans)
- Maine- Eventide Oyster Company (Portland)
- Maryland- Soup's On (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Hokkaido Ramen Santouka (Boston)
- Michigan- Ima (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Quang Restaurant (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Aladdin Mediterranean Grill (Jackson)
- Missouri- Vietnam Cafe (Kansas City)
- Montana- Market on Front (Missoula)
- Nebraska- Railcar Modern American Kitchen (Omaha)
- Nevada- Shang Artisan Noodle (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Seacoast Soups (North Hampton)
- New Jersey- Top's Diner (East Newark)
- New Mexico- Jambo Cafe (Santa Fe)
- New York- The Original Soupman (New York City)
- North Carolina- Mami's (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- Mezzaluna (Fargo)
- Ohio- Scotty's Cafe (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Kilkenny's Irish Pub (Tulsa)
- Oregon- Paadee (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Smiling Banana Leaf (Pittsburgh)
- Rhode Island- Camp Nowhere (Providence)
- South Carolina- Hook and Barrel (Myrtle Beach)
- South Dakota- Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Mas Tacos Por Favor (Nashville)
- Texas- Wabi House (Dallas)
- Utah- Porcupine Pub and Grille (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Zabby and Elf's Stone Soup (Burlington)
- Virginia- The Ten Top (Norfolk)
- Washington- Pike Place Chowder (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Saigon Pho Kitchen (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- The Soup Brothers (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Local Restaurant and Bar (Jackson)