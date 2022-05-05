This Restaurant Has The Best Chinese Takeout In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
May 5, 2022
There are many wonderful things about Chinese food. The variety of dishes, the unique flavors, and of course, how well it can be packed for takeout. It's one of the most popular options for days you don't feel like cooking or you don't feel like sitting down in a restaurant.
There are thousands of Chinese restaurants offering takeout, so which ones stand out from the rest? Thankfully, Eat This, Not That! found the best Chinese takeout in every state.
"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, we put together a definitive list of the best spots to get Chinese takeout in every state across the U.S.," according to the website.
The top pick for Washington state is A+ Hong Kong Kitchen!
Posted by A + Hong Kong Kitchen on Thursday, January 25, 2018
Here's what writers had to say about this humble restaurant:
"Located in Seattle's Chinatown, A+ Hong Kong Kitchen earns high praise for its authentic, high-quality dishes. Favorites include their shrimp and pork wonton soup and noodle soups.
'Absolutely delicious, and approved by family from Hong Kong,' wrote one reviewer. 'Every dish was fantastic, from the noodles, to the veggies, to the dessert, to the Hong Kong style milk tea. A bomber standout was the XO sauce rice noodle rolls!'"
You can find A+ Hong Kong Kitchen at 419 6th Ave S. in Seattle.
