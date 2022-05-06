6 Florida Restaurants Among The 'Top 100 Brunch Spots'

By Zuri Anderson

May 6, 2022

Eggs Benedict
Photo: Getty Images

Brunch is more than just a special time of day for meals. It can be a routine and tradition, too. Whether you're celebrating a certain holiday or getting your fill on a Sunday afternoon.

While some may argue about whether to call it brunch or just extended breakfast, we can all agree on one thing: the food. French toast, eggs benedict, sandwiches, hashes, burgers, fried chicken -- all kinds of sweet and savory offerings can be on a restaurant's menu.

Since there are plenty of restaurants serving brunch, OpenTable released their annual list of the "Top 100 Brunch Spots" in America. For their 2022 roundup, the website "looked at reviews from real diners like you to pull together this list of the best daytime dining spots, just in time for spring celebrations."

Six Florida restaurants made the list:

Click HERE to check out OpenTable's full list.

