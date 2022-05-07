2022 iHeartCountry Festival Red Carpet: See All The Best Looks
By Sarah Tate
May 8, 2022
Some of the biggest names in country music hit the Red Carpet at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One in Austin, Texas, on Saturday (May 7). This year's festival, hosted by Bobby Bones, includes performances from Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and more. Check out all the looks below!
Carrie Underwood
Photo: Getty Images
Jimmie Allen
Photo: Getty Images
Maren Morris
Photo: Getty Images
Lainey Wilson
Photo: Getty Images
Scotty McCreery
Photo: Getty Images
Ingrid Andress
Photo: Getty Images
Caroline Jones
Photo: Getty Images
Cassie DiLaura
Photo: Getty Images
Cody Johnson
Photo: Getty Images
Dustin Lynch
Photo: Getty Images