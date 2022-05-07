2022 iHeartCountry Festival Red Carpet: See All The Best Looks

By Sarah Tate

May 8, 2022

Some of the biggest names in country music hit the Red Carpet at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One in Austin, Texas, on Saturday (May 7). This year's festival, hosted by Bobby Bones, includes performances from Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and more. Check out all the looks below!

1 of 10
2022 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Red Carpet
Carrie Underwood
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 10
2022 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Red Carpet
Jimmie Allen
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 10
2022 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Red Carpet
Maren Morris
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 10
2022 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Red Carpet
Lainey Wilson
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 10
2022 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Red Carpet
Scotty McCreery
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 10
2022 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Red Carpet
Ingrid Andress
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 10
2022 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Red Carpet
Caroline Jones
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 10
2022 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Red Carpet
Cassie DiLaura
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 10
2022 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Red Carpet
Cody Johnson
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 10
2022 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Red Carpet
Dustin Lynch
Photo: Getty Images
Carrie UnderwoodMaren MorrisJimmie Allen
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.