“My favorite part about performing live is getting to connect with the fans, getting to see them eye to eye,” Brown previously said, during an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party for The Comeback. He continued: “Music’s so powerful, and I feel like especially these times right now, in our country where there’s so much craziness going on, that we can be united. To me, that’s the America that I know…My favorite part is that connection that I get, that energetic connection with all those people.”

Brown undoubtedly elicited an energetic connection with the Moody Center crowd when the band closed the iHeartCountry Festival with “Chicken Fried,” the beloved anthem from the 2005 album, Home Grown: “…a little bit of chicken fried/ Cold beer on a Friday night/ A pair of jeans that fit just right/ And the radio up/ Well I've seen the sunrise/ See the love in my woman's eyes/ Feel the touch of a precious child/ And know a mother's love.”