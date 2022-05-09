Here's The Best American Restaurant In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
May 9, 2022
Americans are exposed to all kinds of cuisine, from Mexican food and Italian faves to Chinese dishes. When it comes to classic American restaurants and food, it varies widely. You got pizza places, burger joints, Southern cuisine, barbecue, and all kinds of fares. To figure out which ones stand out from the rest, LoveFood found the best classic American restaurant in every state.
"From quaint retro diners and casual eateries to special occasion steakhouses and modern spots serving creative takes on the classics, here's where's best when you seek a little all-American comfort," writers say.
What did writers pick for the state of Florida? According to the website, that honor goes to...
Boca!
Here's what they had to say about this neat restaurant:
"With two locations – in Sarasota and Orlando’s Winter Park – Boca focuses on a farm-to-table concept, with lunch, brunch and dinner menus bursting with local and seasonal ingredients. There are fried green tomatoes or charred shishito peppers to start with, Florida pink shrimp and grits or smoked meatloaf for entrées, as well as a large selection of flatbreads and seafood dishes. Customers also praise the consistently friendly and attentive service."
Boca has two locations in Florida: Sarasota (19 S Lemon Ave.) and Winter Park (358 N Park Ave., Suite A).
