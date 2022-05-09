Mother Arrested After Her Three Children Found Dead At Her home

By Bill Galluccio

May 9, 2022

A crime scene is marked off with police tape
Photo: Getty Images

A California mother was arrested after authorities found the dead bodies of her children inside of her home. The Los Angeles Police Department dispatched officers to her home on Sunday (May 8) morning after receiving reports of a violent altercation.

When officers arrived at the woman's home, they discovered the bodies of three children. The woman, identified as Angela Flores, 38, was taken out of the house on a stretcher and brought to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

Neighbors told KTTV that Flores was acting hysterical as paramedics wheeled her away.

"I couldn't see anybody, and I kept hearing, 'My family is abusing me,' and just kept hearing screaming, but I couldn't make out what she was saying," neighbor Priscilla Canales told the news station.

Authorities said the deceased children included two eight-year-old male twins and a 12-year-old girl. They had been dead for several hours by the time police arrived.

A fourth child fled to a neighbor's house and was unharmed. Flores also has three other children who live out of state with their father.

Flores was released from the hospital and then booked on three counts of murder. Her bail was set at $6 million. Her teenage son was taken into custody on Monday in connection with the murders of his siblings.

