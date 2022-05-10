Flagstaff Staple Bringing Specialty Coffee To Phoenix

One Flagstaff community staple is bringing specialty coffee to Phoenix, reported the Phoenix New Times.

The team behind Firecreek Coffee Co. is expanding to the area, bringing all the classic flavors that draw in visitors from all over.

Founder Mike Funk is no stranger to Phoenix, having opened Cafe Tech at Fifth Street and McDowell Road in the mid 90s. He moved to Flagstaff in 2008 and opened the flagship location of Firecreek. The coffee shop now has additional locations in Cottonwood, Sedona, and Arcadia.

The newest location in Phoenix will be on McDowell Road. It will have an arts venue, a roastery, a cafe, a bar, a kitchen, and a training facility for baristas.

Funk said in a press release:

"We are so fortunate to have a great crew in Flagstaff that supplies local coffee houses and groceries in Northern Arizona.

We are growing by becoming even more local. Keeping our coffee as close to the source as possible is crucial for us to produce and serve the freshest, best tasting small batch hand-roasted coffee for out patrons and clients."

The new location will be open later this summer.