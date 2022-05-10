Here's The Best Cheesesteak In All Of Florida
By Zuri Anderson
May 10, 2022
The almighty cheesesteak is truly American. The sandwich is as straightforward as the name: slices of juicy steak topped with all kinds of cheeses in between a thick, crispy hoagie roll. Depending on where you're getting your cheesesteak, expect some peppers, onions, and maybe some other yummy fixings.
Of course, the most famous kind of cheesesteak is from Philadelphia, but every state has dedicated spots to grab this famous sandwich. With that said, where can you find the best cheesesteak in Florida? Eat This, Not That!, looked to Yelp to find the most delicious cheesesteaks in every state:
"These picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience. What they all have in common is the freshest ingredients, mostly local ownership, great vibes, and a loyal fan base. While all of these spots might not follow the traditional recipe, you won't be disappointed (or hungry) after picking one up."
Writers picked Sonny's Famous Steak Hogies for the Sunshine State!
"Established in 1958, this no-frills shop was opened by a baker from Philadelphia, 'Sonny', Sam Nigro, and has been featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives twice!" according to the website. "You'll find every variety of cheesesteak, a lot of Philly flavor, but be sure to bring cash—plastic is no good here."
You can find this sandwich shop at 1857 N. 66th Ave. in Hollywood.
Click HERE to check out the most delicious cheesesteaks across the U.S.