Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Florida

When you think of sandwiches, there are all kinds of delicious variations that come to mind. From fried chicken and meatball subs to the glorious cheesesteak, there are thousands of sandwich shops in the United States ready to serve you. So where can you find the best one in Florida?

Thrillist makes that search easier. Writers found the best sandwich shop in every state, and their pick for the Sunshine State is...

Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop!

This is why the writers chose this small restaurant:

"Enriqueta’s makes the best Cubano in Miami. Which means it makes the best Cubano in Florida, if not the world (that’s a whole different list, we suppose). That makes hitting up the tiny, cramped Edgewater institution a must for any sandwich seeker. But get this: You should maybe also consider not getting that Cuban in favor of its mutant cousin the Medianoche with ham, pork, cheese, pickles, and mayo on sweet egg dough bread, which will forever make you question other similar sandwiches. Or the Cuban chicken sandwich stacked with lettuce, tomato, shoestring potatoes, and grilled onions. Actually, just maybe grab them all, and do it before the place closes at 4pm (get there early... there will be a line). We’re not here to judge... that’s what the people on the beach are for."