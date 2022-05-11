Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

May 11, 2022

Hot and Homemade Spicy Meatball Sub Sandwich
Photo: Getty Images

When you think of sandwiches, there are all kinds of delicious variations that come to mind. From fried chicken and meatball subs to the glorious cheesesteak, there are thousands of sandwich shops in the United States ready to serve you. So where can you find the best one in Washington state?

Thrillist makes that search easier. Writers found the best sandwich shop in every state, and their pick for the Evergreen State is...

Salumi Artisan Cured Meats!

This is why writers chose this neighborhood deli:

"The little Pioneer Square shop offers a wide assortment of house-cured meats -- from hot soppressata to a variation kissed with mole – but that's just the basics. In addition to an extra-Italian take on NOLA's muffaletta, there's the explosively messy meatball Parm and the grilled lamb with roasted peppers. But never mind all that. Get the porchetta, a tender and crispy slice of garlic-bathed pork butt stuffed with herbs and a meatball mix that's jammed into a bun. It is perhaps the best in the country, after all, and you can always get some salumi packed to go for future sandwich adventures at home."

You can find Salumi Artisan Cured Meats at 404 Occidental Ave. S in Seattle.

Click HERE to check out more amazing sandwich shops in the U.S.

