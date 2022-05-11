Texas Woman Takes Stolen 52-Foot Yacht On Joyride

A Texas woman has been arrested after stealing a 52-foot yacht and taking it for a joyride.

Renee Waguespack took the Jefferson Monticello "Loyalty" yacht from its berth at 6130 Heards Lane, according to Click 2 Houston. Police received a call around 11:45 a.m. that the 52-foot yacht sailed away from its post. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office helped search for the missing yacht.

About an hour later, the yacht was located at a pier at 7509 Broadway. Waguespack, 45, was found aboard the boat when police arrived.

The woman was taken to Galveston County Jail where police discovered she had hidden 4 grams of contraband on her person, according to Click 2 Houston. The contraband was presumptively identified as methamphetamine and will be tested for definitive identification.

Waguespack was charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a third-degree felony because of its weight. She was also charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, which is a state jail felony.