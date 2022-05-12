Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, revealed that she's expecting her first child in an Instagram post today (May 12.)

Osbourne shared images of herself posed with ultrasound photos and opened up in the caption about how excited she is to be a mother. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” she wrote. The television personality is in a relationship with the turntablist of Slipknot, Sid Wilson.

See the announcement post below.