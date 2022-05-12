Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Pregnant With First Child
By Yashira C.
May 12, 2022
Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, revealed that she's expecting her first child in an Instagram post today (May 12.)
Osbourne shared images of herself posed with ultrasound photos and opened up in the caption about how excited she is to be a mother. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” she wrote. The television personality is in a relationship with the turntablist of Slipknot, Sid Wilson.
See the announcement post below.
In a Red Table Talk last year, Kelly spoke of her desire to become a mother. “I feel very behind,” she said. “As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn’t what was in the cards for me yet.” She continued, “I would have been no kind of mother at all, because I was that crazy addict that was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.’ Like, that’s insane that I would ever even think that.”