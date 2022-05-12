This Is The Best American Restaurant In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best American comfort food restaurants in Maryland.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included The Chasseur as the top choice for Maryland.

"In true Maryland fashion, the menu here is seafood-centric, but you'll still find plenty of American classics with a modern twist," Love Food wrote. "The self-proclaimed new American restaurant, The Chasseur dazzles with tater tots served with Maryland crab dip, jumbo crab pretzel and an enticing selection of mac 'n' cheese dishes, served with either flat iron steak and blue cheese, fried buffalo chicken or crab. The brunch offering is equally as exciting with a breakfast take on nachos and tacos, as well as Chesapeake Benedict with jumbo lump crab cake and Old Bay hollandaise."

