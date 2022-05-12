This Is The Best American Restaurant In Maryland
By Jason Hall
May 12, 2022
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best American comfort food restaurants in Maryland.
Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included The Chasseur as the top choice for Maryland.
"In true Maryland fashion, the menu here is seafood-centric, but you'll still find plenty of American classics with a modern twist," Love Food wrote. "The self-proclaimed new American restaurant, The Chasseur dazzles with tater tots served with Maryland crab dip, jumbo crab pretzel and an enticing selection of mac 'n' cheese dishes, served with either flat iron steak and blue cheese, fried buffalo chicken or crab. The brunch offering is equally as exciting with a breakfast take on nachos and tacos, as well as Chesapeake Benedict with jumbo lump crab cake and Old Bay hollandaise."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Five Bar (various locations)
- Alaska- Chicken Shack (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Rusconi's American Kitchen (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Louise (Bentonville)
- California- Pann's (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Steuben's Uptown (Denver)
- Connecticut- Home Restaurant (Branford)
- Delaware- Walter's Steakhouse (Wilmington)
- Florida- Boca (various locations)
- Georgia- Mrs. Wilkes' Dining Room (Savannah)
- Hawaii- 12th Ave Grill (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Honey Eatery and Social Club (Coeur d'Alene)
- Illinois- Little Goat Diner (Chicago)
- Indiana- The Eagle (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Pullman Bar & Diner (Iowa City)
- Kansas- The Anchor (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Greyhound Tavern (Fort Mitchell)
- Louisiana- Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse (New Orleans)
- Maine- Bob's Clam Hut (Kittery)
- Maryland- The Chasseur (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse (Worcester)
- Michigan- Slows Bar BQ (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Hell's Kitchen (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- The Pig & Pint (Jackson)
- Missouri- Lambert's Cafe (various locations)
- Montana- Black Iron Grill & Rotisserie (Miles City)
- Nebraska- Little Ted's Pub & Grill (Nebraska City)
- Nevada- Big B's Texas BBQ (Henderson)
- New Hampshire- Red Arrow Diner (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Tops Diner (East Newark)
- New Mexico- Nexus Brewery & Restaurant (Albuquerque)
- New York- Rocco Steakhouse (New York City)
- North Carolina- Haberdish (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Kroll's Diner (various locations)
- Ohio- Golden Lamb (Lebanon)
- Oklahoma- Redrock Canyon Grill (various locations)
- Oregon- Screen Door (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Bud & Marilyn's (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Chelo's Hometown Bar & Grille (various locations)
- South Carolina- Millers All Day (Charleston)
- South Dakota- The Millstone Family Restaurants (Rapid City and Spearfish)
- Tennessee- The Stillery (Nashville)
- Texas- West Texas Chophouse (El Paso)
- Utah- Station 22 Cafe (Provo)
- Vermont- Prohibition Pig (Waterbury)
- Virginia- Macado's (various locations)
- Washington- Metropolitan Grill (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Wood Iron Eatery (Fayetteville)
- Wisconsin- Little Diner Xpress (Appleton)
- Wyoming- Johnny J's Diner (Casper)