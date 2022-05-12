Viral TikTok Highlights Crystal-Clear Waters At One Texas Lake

By Ginny Reese

May 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One viral TikTok highlights a little bit of Texas' natural beauty, reported My San Antonio.

The viral video shows the crystal-clear waters of Canyon Lake, which sits just an hour north of San Antonio in Comal County. The lake is known for its outdoor recreation options, such as hiking, parks, swimming, boating, and picnicking.

The TikTok, posted by user txvacation, has already received over 2.7 million views and 335,000 likes. The short video shows someone dipping a clear glass bottle into the lake water. When the bottle is brought out of the lake, you can see just how perfectly clear the lake water is.

The caption reads, "Not all of #texas has brown #water."

Check out the video below:

The TikTok users also uses their page to highlight other beautiful areas in Texas, such as Jacob's Well, Lake Travis, Rockport Beach, and Stokes Park. Check out those videos by clicking here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.