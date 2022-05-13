Billy Corgan Recalls Smashing Pumpkins Opening For Jane's Addiction In 1988

Smashing Pumpkins announced a fall tour with Jane's Addiction earlier this week, and during a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden Billy Corgan revealed it won't be the first time the band has shared the stage with Perry Farrell and company.

Corgan, standing next to original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, recalled how they opened for Jane's Addiction way back in 1988. “It was our third gig as the original lineup of the band,” he said, “and we got this call: ‘Do you guys want to open for this band Jane’s Addiction?’ We already knew their music, and we were, like, floored. It was literally our third show as a complete lineup. And we’ve known them ever since, so it’s such an honor to play with them.”

He also discussed the band's upcoming rock opera, calling it “a 33-song triple-album concept,” a “return to form,” and “a sequel to our Mellon Collie album from 1995 and our Machina album from 2000.” Unfortunately, though, Corgan didn't let fans know when they can hear songs off the project.

In addition to the interview, Smashing Pumpkins also performed their 1993 hit "Today" off Siamese Dreams. Watch the interview above and performance below, and check out a full list of tour dates here.