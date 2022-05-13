Kendrick Lamar Addresses Kanye West & Drake's Friendship On New Album

Kendrick Lamar continues to offer up more opinions and insight into his personal life throughout the album. In "Worldwide Steppers," the 34-year-old confirms that he and his wife Whitney Alford recently brought their newborn son, Enoch, into the world. In addition to introducing his son, he also reveals the name of his first daughter, Uzi, in the closing track "Mirror." Elsewhere on the album, Kendrick opens up about his thoughts on the pandemic and cancel culture in "N95" and his opinions about the LGBTQAI+ community in "Auntie Diaries."



Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers contains 19 tracks in total with contributions from Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Summer Walker, Blxst, Sampha, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, Taylour Paige, Beth Gibbons, Amanda Reifer and pgLang signee Tanna Leone. Kendrick's wife and Kodak Black narrate the album while producers like Cardo, DJ Dahi, Sounwave, Boi-1da, The Alchemist, Pharrell Williams, and plenty more contributed to the album's production.



Listen to Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and catch The Breakfast Club's reaction to the album below.