Kendrick Lamar Addresses Kanye West & Drake's Friendship On New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
May 13, 2022
Kendrick Lamar finally delivered his long-awaited album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. On the double-disc LP, Kendrick breaks his silence on a few topics including his thoughts on Drake and Kanye West's recent reconciliation.
Fans couldn't wait to dive into the Grammy award-winning rapper's highly-anticipated fifth studio album that dropped on Friday, May 13. Halfway through the first volume, Kendrick Lamar vents as if he's speaking to a therapist on "Father Time" featuring Sampha. Towards the end of the track, the rapper appears to share his opinion about Ye and Drake burying the hatchet last year.
"When Kanye got back with Drake, I was slightly confused Guess I'm not mature as I think, got some healin' to do," K Dot raps.
Kendrick Lamar continues to offer up more opinions and insight into his personal life throughout the album. In "Worldwide Steppers," the 34-year-old confirms that he and his wife Whitney Alford recently brought their newborn son, Enoch, into the world. In addition to introducing his son, he also reveals the name of his first daughter, Uzi, in the closing track "Mirror." Elsewhere on the album, Kendrick opens up about his thoughts on the pandemic and cancel culture in "N95" and his opinions about the LGBTQAI+ community in "Auntie Diaries."
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers contains 19 tracks in total with contributions from Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Summer Walker, Blxst, Sampha, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, Taylour Paige, Beth Gibbons, Amanda Reifer and pgLang signee Tanna Leone. Kendrick's wife and Kodak Black narrate the album while producers like Cardo, DJ Dahi, Sounwave, Boi-1da, The Alchemist, Pharrell Williams, and plenty more contributed to the album's production.
Listen to Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and catch The Breakfast Club's reaction to the album below.