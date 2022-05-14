Ed Sheeran paid for some of Tom Parker's medical bills while he was seeking brain cancer treatment, the The Wanted singer revealed in his soon-to-be-released book.

The Sun obtained the excerpt from Parker's book where the singer shared his experience with having brain cancer. Parker announced on March 21, a week before his death, that his book titled Hope: My Inspirational Life would come out in July.

"You'd probably never expect to hear someone say this, but sometimes part of me is actually grateful for having brain cancer. There’s beauty in it. It brings things into perspective," Parker began.

Parker died in March at 33 years old after a devastating battle with brain cancer. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an inoperable brain tumor, in 2020, according to Page Six.

He went on to introduce Sheeran and the role he played in treatment.

"I’ve never publicly said this before (and he’ll probably be mad that I’m doing it now) but Ed is a very special man — he even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy," Parker said. "He didn’t need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support. It meant the world."

