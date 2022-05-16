Nick Jonas opened up about his new life as a father during an appearance on the Today show on Monday (May 16.)

The "Jealous" singer told hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly that "life is beautiful" after welcoming him and Priyanka Chopra's baby daughter, per People. "She's a gift and we're just so blessed," said Jonas. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, in January via surrogate. In a Mother's Day post on Instagram, Chopra revealed that the baby spent 100 plus days in the NICU.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," she wrote.

Both of the new parents shared the same photo on their accounts, which featured themselves and their daughter Malti. "We can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," wrote Jonas in his post. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."