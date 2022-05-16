The Best Barbecue In Detroit

True barbecue is hard to find — probably because it's impossible to fake. The meaty perfection can only be achieved from slow smoking fresh cuts of meat over real wood for several hours. If you're looking for the best barbecue in your city, look no further. We've got you covered.

After WXYZ Detroit took a poll of your fellow Detroiters, A.B.'s Amazing Ribs was awarded the title of the best barbecue spot in the city. Here's what they had to say about it:

The top spot goes to A.B.'s Amazing Ribs. A.B. started by serving family and friends, but now is serving the masses at his restaurant in Dearborn Heights. The meat here is 100% certified halal. But the flavor and juiciness is.. well amazing! And since great BBQ can’t be rushed, these great BBQ joints often smoke the meat overnight. That means, when they’re out for the day, you’re out of luck. So the earlier you are by your favorite spot, the better your chances of scoring some of the best BBQ around.

A.B.'s Amazing Ribs is located at 27310 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights. For more information, visit the restaurant's website. Plus, there are six additional incredible barbecue joints on the list. Check those out here.