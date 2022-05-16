This Is The Cheapest Los Angeles Home On The Market

The housing market is full of interesting listings and jaw-dropping finds. There are some affordable homes that are definitely worth checking out. We checked Zillow to see what's available for the cheapest rates in the Los Angeles, California area. After filtering from the lowest prices and excluding lots and places currently under construction, a 369-square-foot condo takes the top spot!

Located at 10749 New Haven Street, this studio comes with one bedroom and plenty of on-site amenities. It's selling for only $199,000!

The studio does seem a little suspicious, especially since the photo gallery doesn't provide pictures of the actual condo and just the property. Here's what the listing agent had to say about the home:

"A great CoOp property residing in Sun Valley! Set within a gated community, this currently tenant occupied property pays $842.00 for rent while the building associations covers the cost of Insurance, maintenance, trash, and water. The building has a club house, pet rules and onsite management. Located nearby local markets, hiking trails, easy freeway access, and plenty more! Come discover Sun Valley today!"

It has been on the market since January 8. If you purchase the studio, Zillow estimates monthly payments being $1,150 a month plus the $200 HOA fee.

Click HERE to check out the full listing and tour information.