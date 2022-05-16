Treat Yourself To The Best Spa In Chicago

The best spa in Chicago is located on Chicago Avenue and provides an endless amount of relaxation to customers. Their mission is to improve their guests' quality of life through therapeutic massage techniques.

According to a list put together by Byrdie, the best spa in all of Chicago is the Oxygen Spa Studio. The Oxygen Spa Studio is known for the number of massages that they offer. There are many different facials to choose from, as well as a signature massage that is exclusive to the spa. The facials are unique for the fact that they offer various colors of LED lights that each benefit the skin in different ways.

Here is what Byrdie had to say about the best spa in Chicago:

"This spa has almost every type of massage you could imagine, an LED light facial with eight different color light options, and other advanced treatments that are sure to give you a well-deserved day of relaxation. If you aren’t sure which treatment you want, try the spa’s signature oxygen massage, where your therapist will utilize his/her wealth of experience to assess exactly what your body needs to rejuvenate."

