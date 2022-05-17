Moth Species Unseen For 110 Years Found In Bag At Detroit Airport

A species of moth that no one has seen in 110 years somehow ended up inside the baggage of a passenger at the Detroit Metro Airport.

Agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they first discovered the moths during an inspection of a flight at DTW in September 2021, according to Local 4. They found seeds in a passenger's bag. The person, who arrived from the Philippines, claimed the pods were for medicinal tea.

CBP inspected the seeds and noticed what seemed to be insect exit holes in the pods. Moth larvae and pupae were collected for analysis. Several hatched while in quarantine, revealing “very flashy” moths with raised patches of black bristles, according to CBP experts.

Based on their physical characteristics, the moths are most likely a part of the Pyralidae family, but experts couldn't determine a genius or species.

A USDA Smithsonian Institute etymologist confirmed this was the first encounter with this species of moth since it was first described in 1912. Additionally, this was the first time larvae or pupae associated with the species has been collected.

“Agriculture specialists play a vital role at our nation’s ports of entry by preventing the introduction of harmful exotic plant pests and foreign animal diseases into the United States,” Port Director Robert Larkin said. “This discovery is a testament to their important mission of identifying foreign pests and protecting America’s natural resources.”