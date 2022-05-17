Tennessee Restaurant Offering Free Food For Return Of Missing Sign

A fast food restaurant in East Tennessee is offering a year's worth of free food for the return of its missing sign.

The Chick-fil-A Hunter's Crossing location in Alcoa, about 15 miles south of Knoxville, is searching for the other half of its double-sided display sign after one side of it disappeared, per WKRN. In the hopes of finding the missing half even sooner, the restaurant has offered a reward of a free one-year supply of food, or 52 digital offer cards, from the popular chicken chain.

On Monday (May 16), the chain's Alcoa location issued a plea for help in a post on its Facebook page as well as a reward for finding the missing sign, even saying there will be no questions asked if someone were to return it.

"We need your help! Our sign has disappeared and we need help to find it," the post states, alongside a photo of the missing sign. "Whoever turns it in will be asked no questions. We are awarding our finder Chick-fil-A for a year (52 digital offer cards) when the sign is returned."