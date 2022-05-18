Have You Been To The Best Food Truck In Ohio?

Food trucks line city streets to convince those walking by that sometimes eating out is a better alternative that cooking at your own home. The most popular food truck in Ohio can be found in the parking lot of a gas station, but don't let that sway your opinions on the food that the locals rave about.

According to City Beat, a national survey named Tacos Locos the best food truck in Ohio. Tacos Locos is local to Cincinnati and can be found in the BP gas station parking lot off of Montgomery Road. The food truck has remained a popular staple in the area since opening in 2011. Customers can expect to enjoy a variety of popular Mexican dishes with the occasional hot dog.

Here is what City Beat had to say about the most popular food truck in Ohio:

"Hungry visitors to Tacos Locos can choose from a long list of taco protein options, including chorizo, chicken, steak, pork (all $2.50 each), beef tongue and shrimp ($3 each). Taco orders can also be customized with toppings like sour cream, guacamole, cheese and jalapeños. Not in the mood for tacos? Tacos Locos also offers guests a chance to dig into Mexican food staples like quesadillas, burritos, tortas and more. They even offer a hot dog torta for those who feel so inclined."

For more information visit HERE.