Over $242 Million In COVID-Relief Funding Going Out To Michigan Residents

Millions of Americans received a third stimulus check last year as part of the American Rescue Plan. Although there's no word on if a fourth is on the way, more money is available. There was another nearly $10 billion set aside in the American Rescue Plan that will soon be going out to qualified residents in 43 states.

The money comes from the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), which is overseen by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by states, territories and tribes. To help homeowners impacted by the pandemic as quickly as possible, some states have been administering pilot assistance programs while they finalize their full HAF programs.

Michigan's assistance fund is called the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF). From the website:

The U.S. Department of the Treasury notified MSHDA on April 14, 2021 that it will allocate $242,812,277 to the State of Michigan. This number was based on unemployed individuals and the number of mortgagors with delinquent mortgage payments.

A household may receive up to $25,000. According to MIHAF, “Homeowners with household incomes less than 150% of Area Median Income (AMI), homeowners who own and occupy the property as their primary residence, [and] homeowners [who] have and [can] explain a financial hardship directly related to COVID-19 on or after January 21, 2020” are eligible.

Visit this website for more information.