Ohio Police Find Drunk Amish Man Slumped Over In Moving Buggy

An Ashtabula deputy ensued on what was possibly the slowest police chase of all time when he discovered a drunk Amish man passed out in a moving buggy around 3:00 a.m. According to FOX8, officials were notified by locals claiming that the buggy was all over the road. Deputy Mike Talbert drove closer to evaluate the situation.

"There is a Bud Light can sitting in there and he’s passed clean out," Talbert said into his body camera as he investigated. "We got a drunk Amish guy passed out in a buggy."

He tried to stop the horses and circled around a few times with no luck.

"He just turned eastbound on Bogue and I yelled at the guy when he rode by. There is a Bud Light can sitting in the d**n buggy and I hit the side of the buggy and hollered at the guy. He’s passed clean out. He’s slumped over."

After Talbert got his cruiser in front of the horses to help guide the buggy, the horses rammed into his car. He noted that the Amish man passed out in the buggy eventually woke up to control the horses. FOX8 mentioned that the man was arrested on charges of intoxication, and that he sustained a minor injury.