Uvalde Community Seeking Volunteer Legal Services Following School Shooting
By Ginny Reese
May 25, 2022
Victims of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde are in need of volunteer legal services.
NPR reported that the San Antonio Legal Services Association is looking for volunteer attorneys who are licensed to practice in the state of Texas.
The San Antonio Legal Services Association wrote on Facebook:
"Volunteer NOW to assist Uvalde Shooting Victims and Families with Unmet Legal Needs. SALSA will respond with pro bono assistance as called upon to do so by community partners and civil leaders over the coming weeks."
Anyone who can help is being asked to send your availability through June 2022 and your area of practice to UvaldeResponse@sa-lsa.org.
Local Attorneys - reach out to volunteer at UvaldeResponse@sa-lsa.orgPosted by San Antonio Legal Services Association on Tuesday, May 24, 2022
KHOU 11 reported that a relief fund has been set up for the victims and their families. The Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country, which is a nonprofit northwest of San Antonio, has started a relief fund for the victims and their families along with others affected by the shooting.
You can donate on the foundation's website by entering either a one-time donation amount or a recurring donation amount for the Uvalde Strong Fund.
Click here for more information and to make a donation.