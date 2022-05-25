Uvalde Community Seeking Volunteer Legal Services Following School Shooting

Victims of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde are in need of volunteer legal services.

NPR reported that the San Antonio Legal Services Association is looking for volunteer attorneys who are licensed to practice in the state of Texas.

The San Antonio Legal Services Association wrote on Facebook:

"Volunteer NOW to assist Uvalde Shooting Victims and Families with Unmet Legal Needs. SALSA will respond with pro bono assistance as called upon to do so by community partners and civil leaders over the coming weeks."

Anyone who can help is being asked to send your availability through June 2022 and your area of practice to UvaldeResponse@sa-lsa.org.