Police Find Student With Gun On Texas Middle School Campus

By Dani Medina

May 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Police have detained a student who was found on a Fort Worth middle school campus with a gun on Wednesday (May 25). The firearm was removed safely, no threats were made and no one was hurt, according to WFAA.

A school officer at W. A. Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth was notified around 4 p.m. Wednesday that a student possibly had a gun. The officer conducted an investigation, detained the suspect and removed the firearm. While the search took place, principal Carlos Mendoza said the campus was "on hold."

The suspect has not yet been identified, but Mendoza said it was a student.

"Please know that the safety of your child is and will remain our number-one priority," Mendoza wrote in a letter obtained by WFAA.

This news comes days after an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers. Also in Texas, the Donna Independent School District shut down its campuses through the week after a credible mass shooting threat was reported to police.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.