Police Find Student With Gun On Texas Middle School Campus

Police have detained a student who was found on a Fort Worth middle school campus with a gun on Wednesday (May 25). The firearm was removed safely, no threats were made and no one was hurt, according to WFAA.

A school officer at W. A. Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth was notified around 4 p.m. Wednesday that a student possibly had a gun. The officer conducted an investigation, detained the suspect and removed the firearm. While the search took place, principal Carlos Mendoza said the campus was "on hold."

The suspect has not yet been identified, but Mendoza said it was a student.

"Please know that the safety of your child is and will remain our number-one priority," Mendoza wrote in a letter obtained by WFAA.

This news comes days after an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers. Also in Texas, the Donna Independent School District shut down its campuses through the week after a credible mass shooting threat was reported to police.