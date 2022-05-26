This Is The Best Grilled Cheese In Virginia

A Williamsburg restaurant is being credited for having the best grilled cheese in Virginia.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best grilled cheese sandwiches in every state, which included the Wine Country at Food For Thought as having the top choice for Virginia.

"he Wine Country is a customer favourite thanks to its unusual but delicious combination of flavours and textures," Love Food wrote. "Creamy brie is layered with crisp apples, strawberries, red onion and honey mustard."

Here is Love Food's full list of where to find the best grilled cheese in every state: