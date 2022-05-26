This Is The Most Unique Hotel In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
May 26, 2022
Hotels can be just as important as the vacation you're taking. Depending on their amenities, they can really elevate your trip or become a vital part of it. There are plenty of lodgings that go above and beyond to make guests never want to go home.
If you've ever been curious about these special accommodations, Thrillist has you covered. They found the "coolest" hotels, inns, and lodges in the country:
"Some you’ll need to head underwater or underground to reach; some are essentially bougie summer camps; others are straight-up helicopters. But every last one of them are unique in a way you’ll happily write home about."
According to the website, the most unique hotel in Washington state is...
TreeHouse Point in Fall City!
Writers explain why they chose this fascinating hotel:
"If the Great Northwest is known for one thing, it’s those endless groves of trees. And what better way to put yourself smack in the middle of all those giant evergreens than staying in a hotel that’s all treehouses? This spot, just a few minutes from Snoqualmie Falls, is made up of six luxury treehouses accessible by a series of 18-foot-high treetop bridges and hammocks."
