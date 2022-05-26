This New Ohio Gun Law Goes Into Effect In June

Ohio is weeks away from its “constitutional carry” law going into effect, according to NBC 2.

Governor Mike DeWine introduced a 17-point plan to reduce gun violence in 2019 after crowds chanted for him to “do something” following the Oregon District mass shooting. The plan included expanding background checks, early intervention and increased penalties for people who shouldn't have guns. But the bill expired last year without any action from state lawmakers.

Last year, DeWine signed the “stand your ground” bill into law, which removes the requirement to retreat before using force in self-defense. And this year, he signed the constitutional carry law, which makes it legal for Ohioans 21 and over (who are legally allowed) to possess a handgun without a permit.

“Never in my worst nightmare did I think that when he said he was going to do something that he would do something to make it worse, and that’s exactly what he has done,” Dayton mayor Nan Whaley said. “Our communities are less safe because of his signature of bills like Stand Your Ground and permit-less concealed carry.”

Senator Sharrod Brown also called out the state for this legislation. “We’ve seen in state legislatures across the country, including in my own, those legislatures going the wrong way on this,” he said.

But not everyone agrees with Whaley and Brown. Legislative Affairs Director Rob Sexton with the Buckeye Firearms Association believes, “The closer we can get Ohio to living up to the Constitution, which gives all Ohioans the right to bear arms to protect themselves, you know, the more we’ll be pleased.”

The constitutional carry law goes into effect June 13.