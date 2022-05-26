Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg Team Up For Russ' 'HANDSOMER (Remix)' Video

After hilariously failing at getting his attention, Haddish finally catches up with Russ as he makes he way out of the event. She asked for his number, but he ends up giving her a different number. When she called it, Snoop Dogg was on the other line.



Russ dropped his "HANDSOMER (Remix)" featuring Ktlyn, who just signed to his Diemon label earlier this year, back in March. Last month, Russ followed-up with EP If Not Now, When? which contains four songs.



Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish may have been the star of Russ' music video, but she's also in the process of making her own music. After she was spotted in the studio with Snoop Dogg recently, the Girls Trip star told TMZ about her intentions for her music career.



“My goal is to make the music and put it in my movies and TV shows," Haddish told TMZ. "That's what I wanted to do. I'm producing a lot of stuff but I'm not going to be able to be in it but if I put my music in it, I’m in it. That's my true intention but I just heard yesterday that if I release the music on the airwaves — put it out there for purchase by the people — then when I put it in my show they gotta pay me like $35,000 or something like that. I guess I’m a drop that sh*t today!”



Watch Russ' "HANDSOMER (Remix)" music video below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE