Master P Announces Death Of 29-Year-Old Daughter Tytyana Miller

May 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller. On Sunday night (May 29), the rapper announced the 29-year-old's passing via Instagram. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P, 52, wrote in the post. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve.”

The cause of Tytyana's death has not yet been revealed. TMZ did report that paramedics responded to an emergency call at 2:30 A.M. on Saturday at a home in the San Fernando Valley. They added she appeared to be pronounced dead on the scene and was not taken to the hospital. Tytana is one of four of Master P's daughters. She had pursued a career in acting and has appeared in the short film A Mother's Choice. The rapper also added that Tytana was struggling with mental illness and substance abuse before she passed. He continued, "We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this." He ended the post with the hashtag "My Angel."

Tytyana's older brother Romeo Miller also took to Instagram to mourn his little sister. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve." Romeo ended his post on an uplifting tone, adding, "... although this is sad times, we are forever grateful for the memories we did have with our amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short."

