Here's The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In Washington

In the last few decades, there have been more and more vegetarian restaurants popping up around the United States. Not only are these dedicated eateries great for those who swear off meat, but it's also nice for those needing a break from burgers, chicken, and more.

If you've been on the hunt for meat-free meals, look no further than LoveFood. The website pinpointed the best ones in every state, including Washington.

Writers picked Pi Vegan Pizzeria to represent the Evergreen State!

Here's why they chose this pizza place:

"This spot brands itself as "America's oldest vegan pizzeria" – and it's had plenty of practise getting its plant-based pies just so. Tasty signature pizzas at Pi Vegan Pizzeria include the Magic Mac, with house-made mac 'n' cheese and white garlic sauce, and the Pesto Pi with tomatoes, potatoes and seasoned 'chicken'. Fancy something sweet? Diners can top off dinner with doughy Cinnamonstix with a vegan cream cheese dipping sauce."