How To See The International Space Station Over Texas This Week

By Ginny Reese

May 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There will be several different opportunities for you to get a glimpse of the International Space Station over Texas this week. NBC DFW reported that the station will be making nine passes over the state this week with the best viewing times being on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Weather permitting, Tuesday night (May 31) at 10:37 p.m. and Wednesday night (June 1) at 9:48 p.m. may be the best times for seeing it soar across the Texas skies.

If you haven't ever seen it pass over, it looks like a small white light moving much faster than anything else across the sky. The ISS is at an altitude of 254 miles and orbits the earth about every 90 minutes. It's moving at a whopping 17,500 mph.

Here are the remaining times you can see the ISS pass over Texas this week:

  • Tuesday, May 31st at 11:25 p.m.
  • Tuesday, May 31st at 10:37 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 1st at 9:48 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 2nd at 9:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 2nd at 10:38 p.m.
  • Friday, June 3rd at 9:49 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 5th at 9:51 p.m.

Click here to get a specific ISS viewing forecast for your exact location.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.