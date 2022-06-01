Seattle Man's Car Gets Towed, Broken Into On City-Contracted Lot

A Seattle man is voicing his frustrations after someone broke into his vehicle after it was towed away. Connor Boyd told FOX 13 that he came back from a trip to learn his vehicle was towed by the city due to a parking violation.

"I didn’t see it. I thought maybe I moved it; just didn’t remember," he says. "So, I went and started wandering around the block. I couldn’t’ find it anywhere."

After dropping by the city-contracted tow lot and paying the $500 fee to pick up his car, Boyd found out someone broke into his vehicle. His battery wouldn't start, the inside of his car was a mess, and all his paperwork is missing, according to reporters.

"It’s not like it got broken into in the street. It got broken into while under the protection of the government," the car owner says.

Boyd isn't the only victim of these crimes. Chuck Labertew, the president of Lincoln Towing where Boyd's car was towed, told reporters this is a common issue on the lot.

"The guy who complained to you, I have a laundry list of those guys," Labertew revealed before telling FOX 13 that people from a nearby homeless camp have been constantly damaging and stealing from cars on the lot.

The Lincoln Towing president claims he's reached out to Seattle Police about the crimes, which reportedly cost him tens of thousands of dollars per year for repairs and damages. Reporters also spoke with the police department, who says it's Labertew's responsibility to secure the lot.

"I can’t get anyone to be sympathetic about clearing that s*** out of there. That’s the answer," he says. "Why is it that the simplest solution is the hardest one."