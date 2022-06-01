WATCH: Man Jumps Into Lake Michigan To Save Stranded Dog

Dogs swim in Lake Michigan with their owners quite often. According to CBS2, it is legal for dogs to swim near designated beaches. On Sunday as windy conditions escalated and the size of the waves increased; swimming became a safety hazard for one dog in particular. CBS2 spoke with a woman who was near Ohio Street Beach where the dog was struggling to stay afloat.

"It was in fact a dog and there were people starting to notice the situation on land," Annie Ryzak shared with CBS2.

Ryzak is a dog owner herself, and stated that she was very concerned to see a distressed dog in the water as the lake was very cold, and there were a lot of boats around.

"We're trying to figure out what to do, because the dog kept swimming further out and you know, there's boats everywhere especially this weekend."

When more and more people started to notice what was going on, a man jumped into the lake to rescue the dog. A few men helped pull the dog onto shore. Another bystander caught the dramatic occurrence on video.