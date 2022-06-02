Ohio Bill Bans Transgender Girls From Playing Female School Sports

Ohio lawmakers passed a bill late Wednesday, the first day of pride month, that prohibits transgender girls from playing on female sports teams in schools, state institutions of higher educations and private collages, according to FOX19 NOW.

House Bill 151 passed 56-28. It was originally created to replace the Ohio Teacher Residency Program with a two-year local teacher mentorship program starting in the 2023-2024 school year — but House Republicans added a last-minute amendment onto the bill just before the vote.

The amended version says, “and to enact the Save Women’s Sports Act to require schools, state institutions of higher education, and private colleges to designate separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex.”

The bill also requires transgender female athletes to join male or co-ed teams and for students to get a signed statement from a doctor verifying their biological sex if it's questioned. Schools that knowingly violate the bill could face legal action.

State Representative Brigid Kelly said this is the second time House Republicans have tried to pass the act by adding a last-minute amendment onto a bill just before a vote.

“It’s all about politics and not about real problems,” she said. “It is totally unnecessary and the OHSAA already has policies in place addressing this issue.”

Next, the bill is slated to go to the Senate for consideration, but Ohio's lawmakers are currently on summer break.