Prince William & Kate's Son Prince Louis Was The Star At Queen's Parade

The Trooping of the Colour parade officially kicked off the highly-anticipated Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday morning (June 2). While the festivities are to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's record-breaking run on the throne, the star of the show was Kate Middleton and Prince William's son Prince Louis.

The four-year-old made an adorable entrance at the parade by wearing his father's 37-year-old sailor suit from the same event back in 1985. According to People Royals, William made his own Trooping the Colour debut in the adorable outfit.

Louis rode in on a carriage along with his siblings Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, and mother Kate and step-grandmother Camilla Parker Bowles. The children waved to onlookers who were there to celebrate the Queen's historic 70 years on the throne.