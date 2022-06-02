Tulsa Gunman Was Disgruntled Patient Who Targeted His Former Doctor

The gunman in Wednesday's (June 1) deadly shooting at a Tulsa hospital was targeting his former doctor, who he "blamed" for the pain he felt after a back surgery, according to ABC News.

The suspect, who died on the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, underwent back surgery on May 19, said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin. He was released on May 24 and complained about being in pain while he was in recovery. On May 31, the gunman went back to the hospital for additional treatment, but still complained that he was in pain.

The shooter "blamed" doctor Preston Phillips for his pain, evident in a letter police found "which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way," according to NBC News. Another doctor Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Green and patient William Love were the other victims who died in the shooting.

The Tulsa police chief called Wednesday's deadly shooting a "senseless tragedy."

"This is yet another act of violence upon an American city. We train for instances such as this. And I'm overwhelmed and proud of the men and women, all those that responded. Our training led us to take immediate action without hesitation. ... That's what they did in this instance," he said.