Lauren Spencer-Smith Shows Off Her Powerhouse Vocals At Wango Tango

Smith has recently become even more well-known with her recent viral hit. "This song changed my life. I uploaded it onto TikTok and it got a ton of views," she explained to the audience. The track is also her first song to be played on the radio. "Changed who I am, changed what I do," she concluded before launching into "Fingers Crossed" as her last song of the night. Smith will play a handful of shows this summer.

In addition to Smith, this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, featured performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauv, GAYLE, and Em Beihold, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk.