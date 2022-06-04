Lauren Spencer-Smith Shows Off Her Powerhouse Vocals At Wango Tango
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 5, 2022
Lauren Spencer-Smith ran out onto the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango stage with a mission! The powerhouse vocalist opened her set on Saturday, June 4, by offering support for any of the audience members nursing a broken heart. Starting off with her latest single "Flowers," Smith serenaded the crowd with emotionally raw lyrics like, "Took me over to your house to meet your family/ Introduce me to them, saying that you'd marry me/ Then you'd look me in the eye and say, 'It's just a joke.''
The Canadian singer-songwriter first gained attention when she appeared as a contestant on the 18th season of American Idol in 2020. Placing in the top twenty in the singing competition, Smith won over audiences across the country with covers that showed off her vocals including "Always Remember Us This Way" by Lady Gaga and "Set Fire to the Rain" by Adele.
Her appearance at Wango Tango marked one of her first-ever shows singing her original songs. To round out her set, she performed her version of the Lewis Capaldi's smash hit "Someone You Love," which she belted for the audience even better than she did in the YouTube video that gained her millions of views and new fans.
Smith has recently become even more well-known with her recent viral hit. "This song changed my life. I uploaded it onto TikTok and it got a ton of views," she explained to the audience. The track is also her first song to be played on the radio. "Changed who I am, changed what I do," she concluded before launching into "Fingers Crossed" as her last song of the night. Smith will play a handful of shows this summer.
In addition to Smith, this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, featured performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauv, GAYLE, and Em Beihold, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk.