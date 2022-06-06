Metro Boomin's Mother Reportedly Killed By Her Husband

Metro Boomin, born Leland Tyler Wayne, absolutely loved his mother, as many of us do. He referred to her as his "twin" who supported throughout his successful music career. According to KultureHub, Wayne would drive her young son from their home in St. Louis to Atlanta nearly every weekend while he was in high school so that he could work with OJ Da Juiceman. He also praised her for giving him his name in a 2016 interview with The FADER.



“My mom wanted to give me a name where, no matter what I wanted to do, I’d be able to do it,” he told the publication. “An astronaut. President. Whatever. Leland Wayne.”



An autopsy will be conducted in order to determine Wayne's exact cause of death. Following the news, plenty of artists expressed their condolences for Metro Boomin's mother. See their tributes below. Rest in Peace, Leslie Joanne Wayne.