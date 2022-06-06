Metro Boomin's Mother Reportedly Killed By Her Husband

By Tony M. Centeno

June 6, 2022

Metro Boomin
Photo: Getty Images

Metro Boomin lost his mother after she was reportedly killed by her partner in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to a report TMZ published on Sunday, June 5, the esteemed producer reportedly learned about his mother's death after police found her body outside of the Atlanta area. The outlet said that Metro Boomin's mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was allegedly killed by her spouse before he turned the gun on himself. The spouse was not Metro Boomin's biological father. Although the producer hasn't spoken directly about his mother's death, a rep for Metro confirmed Wayne's passing and requested privacy for him and his family.

Metro Boomin, born Leland Tyler Wayne, absolutely loved his mother, as many of us do. He referred to her as his "twin" who supported throughout his successful music career. According to KultureHub, Wayne would drive her young son from their home in St. Louis to Atlanta nearly every weekend while he was in high school so that he could work with OJ Da Juiceman. He also praised her for giving him his name in a 2016 interview with The FADER.

“My mom wanted to give me a name where, no matter what I wanted to do, I’d be able to do it,” he told the publication. “An astronaut. President. Whatever. Leland Wayne.”

An autopsy will be conducted in order to determine Wayne's exact cause of death. Following the news, plenty of artists expressed their condolences for Metro Boomin's mother. See their tributes below. Rest in Peace, Leslie Joanne Wayne.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.