WATCH: Alligator Duct Taped Near Georgia Church

See ya later alligator! An alligator being spotted in the Southeastern corner of Georgia is not an uncommon sight, but this particular alligator was found in an unusual location. According to WSBTV, an alligator on the loose in Donalsonville was found near a church. Police and county enforcement had to work together to safely capture the large reptile.

A video captured by the Donalsonville Police Department detailed the capture of the alligator from underneath a resident's truck inside of a garage. The alligator was hiding behind the passenger rear tire, and was snapping at anyone who approached it.

Those involved in the capture were able to corner the alligator behind the truck, toss a blanket over it, and duct tape its mouth and feet to transfer it to a safer destination.