Florida Man Gets Bitten By Alligator After Mistaking It For Dog

By Zuri Anderson

June 7, 2022

Florida Alligator in Everglades National Park Big Cypress
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida man didn't get a good look at what was lurking in the shadows, and unfortunately, it came back to bite him. WFLA says the victim was rushed to the hospital after an alligator attacked him outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port early Tuesday morning (June 7).

It was around 12:35 a.m. when the man spotted a "dark figure" moving along the bushes on a path. Thinking it was a dog on a long leash, he ignored the creature until it tore some muscle tissue off his leg, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy responding to another call happened to be in the area and got the victim some assistance. The sheriff's office says first responders took him to a nearby hospital to treat his injuries. No word on his condition as of 1:45 p.m.

As for the gator, another deputy was able to subdue the perpetrator before a trapper removed it from the area. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also investigating the incident.

This news comes after wildlife officials determined an alligator killed a man who was recovering frisbees from a restricted lake. While attacks are rare, officials constantly warn the public about these predators due to mating season, which is set to continue through June.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.