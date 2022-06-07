Florida Man Gets Bitten By Alligator After Mistaking It For Dog

A Florida man didn't get a good look at what was lurking in the shadows, and unfortunately, it came back to bite him. WFLA says the victim was rushed to the hospital after an alligator attacked him outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port early Tuesday morning (June 7).

It was around 12:35 a.m. when the man spotted a "dark figure" moving along the bushes on a path. Thinking it was a dog on a long leash, he ignored the creature until it tore some muscle tissue off his leg, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy responding to another call happened to be in the area and got the victim some assistance. The sheriff's office says first responders took him to a nearby hospital to treat his injuries. No word on his condition as of 1:45 p.m.

As for the gator, another deputy was able to subdue the perpetrator before a trapper removed it from the area. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also investigating the incident.

This news comes after wildlife officials determined an alligator killed a man who was recovering frisbees from a restricted lake. While attacks are rare, officials constantly warn the public about these predators due to mating season, which is set to continue through June.